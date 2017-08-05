GBP/USD: consolidating, still capped by 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally lower, retreating after another failed attempt to break through the 1.3000 level. The daily low was set at 1.2943 so far today, indicating little interest around the pair, amid no big news to drive the Pound. The kingdom early released its Halifax house price index, indicating a growth of 3.8% in the three months to April, unchanged from a year earlier, while in the month, prices fell by 0.1%, below a 0.2% advance expected. Technically, the pair maintains a neutral stance intraday, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA is horizontal, around 1.2920, whilst technical indicators eased modestly within positive territory, but with no clear directional strength now. With limited dollar demand, the pair is set to keep on trading range bound, with the scale still leaned towards the downside in the wider view.

