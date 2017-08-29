GBP/USD: consolidating gains, bullish as long as long as above 1.2920

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2952

The GBP/USD pair holds near a daily high of 1.2978, its highest since August 14th, with the Pound clearly benefiting from broad dollar's weakness. The rally however, stalled below the critical 1.3000 figure, as Brexit uncertainty weigh on Pound. The third round of Brexit negotiations is not going well, according to the latest headlines coming from Reuters, showing that EU Junker stressed on Tuesday that negotiations about a future EU-UK trading relationship after Britain leaves the EU could only start once divorce issues were resolved, suggesting there won't be much progress after they end. The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that it holds above its 200 EMA, whilst the 20 SMA heads strongly higher below it, as technical indicators eased modestly but remain within overbought readings, all of which limits chances of a downward move. The 1.2920 level has proved strong as resistance in the past, now the immediate support. Below it, the downward corrective movement can extend towards 1.2870, although chances of a dollar appreciation seem quite unlikely in the ongoing risk-averse scenario.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2870 1.2835

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3045

