GBP/USD: consolidating gains, 1.3040 key
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2961
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2960, having failed to regain the 1.3000 level earlier today, as the pair toped at 1.3007. Money data coming from the UK was encouraging, as during May, the number of mortgages approved in the month rose to 65,202, while net consumer lending rose by £1.732 billion, both beating expectations and surpassing previous month's readings. Mixed US data had little effect on the pair, as an upward revision in Q1 GDP was offset by another raise in weekly unemployment claims. The technical picture for the pair maintains the risk towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators consolidate within overbought levels, with no signs of easing at the time being, and with the price developing far above its moving averages. The pair has a major resistance in the 1.3040/50 region, where the pair faltered in May on repeated attempts to break higher, which could be tested on another advance beyond 1.1300. The pair can correct down to 1.2920, where the first line of buyers wait, with a break below it required to confirm a steeper correction.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2875 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.3005 1.3045 1.3090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.