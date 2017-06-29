GBP/USD: consolidating gains, 1.3040 key

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2961

The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2960, having failed to regain the 1.3000 level earlier today, as the pair toped at 1.3007. Money data coming from the UK was encouraging, as during May, the number of mortgages approved in the month rose to 65,202, while net consumer lending rose by £1.732 billion, both beating expectations and surpassing previous month's readings. Mixed US data had little effect on the pair, as an upward revision in Q1 GDP was offset by another raise in weekly unemployment claims. The technical picture for the pair maintains the risk towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators consolidate within overbought levels, with no signs of easing at the time being, and with the price developing far above its moving averages. The pair has a major resistance in the 1.3040/50 region, where the pair faltered in May on repeated attempts to break higher, which could be tested on another advance beyond 1.1300. The pair can correct down to 1.2920, where the first line of buyers wait, with a break below it required to confirm a steeper correction.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2875 1.2830

Resistance levels: 1.3005 1.3045 1.3090

