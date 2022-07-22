-
The British pound tumbles by around 158 pips from the week’s high pick price before it gains back some pips.
-
The Moving average indicator reading supports more retreats in the cable price
-
The Oscillator momentum relative strength index holds on to its natural zone; any downtick towards the oversold zone would support the bearish potential.
The GBP/USD trades within a range of the week’s after it tumbled from the week’s high on Tuesday. However, the tumbles resulted in 158 pips lost in the price of the cable before it rebounded towards the territory of 1.2000. At the time of writing, GBP/USD traded at $1.1955, down -0.0049 or 0.4% on an intraday basis.
The GBP/USD rebounded from the year’s low at 1.1759 towards the resistance level of 1.2040. However, the resistance level of 1.2040 prevented the British pound from gathering more gains. Furthermore, the rejection dragged the price to hit a new week’s low at 1.1889 before the price rebounded towards the 1.2000 resistance level, which shows a solid barrier where it pushed the price down again.
On the four-hour timeframe, the moving average indicator reading sustains the bearish side. The reading shows that the 100-period slop line crosses down below the 200-period MA, as well as that the 100-period MA slop line crosses down below the 50-period slop carve. On the other hand, the momentum oscillator, the Relative Strength Index, holds in the natural zone, recording 48.98 on the value line. Any down tick would likely support more tumbles in the near term.
However, I will start with the bearish scenario. As a result, we will begin with the support level that could prevent the price from further tumbling. The cable will encounter its first support level at 1.1924. If the price falls below the aforementioned level, that would open the door toward the 1.8168 barrier level. If the 1.8168 couldn’t prevent the cable from more losses. That may drag the price towards the 1.1810 support level. If the 4-hour candlestick closes below the 1.1810 support level, that may bring the 1.1759, which is the year’s lowest price level.
Alternatively, if the British pound wants to gather more gains, it must conquer the resistance level of 1.969. A successful breach of the previously mentioned level would bring 1.2001 to the market participants' eyes, which has been solid resistance since the rebound from the week’s low. However, if the price could decisively breach the aforementioned level, that would pave the way towards 1.2040, near the week’s high level, followed by 1.2105, which was last seen on July 5.
Note: When a resistance level is broken, it becomes a support level since the price will trade above it, and vice versa. Alternatively, the market may perform a false breakout or rebound after breaking support, or vice versa. Additionally, the market could bounce from any level of support or decline after breaking any level of resistance.
