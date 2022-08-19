The pound may have helped the FTSE 100 avoid the losses seen throughout Europe and the US, yet trouble lays ahead as consumer confidence hits a record low.

Collapse in the pound helps save the FTSE 100

“European equities have been hit hard today, as markets start to show signs of a potential impending bearish reversal coming into play. Fortunately for UK investors, the FTSE 100 has managed to perch itself on an island of green, with a collapse in the pound helping to avoid the seemingly inevitable drop into the surrounding red sea. The resurgence in the dollar seen this week serves to highlight the growing feeling that we are on the cusp of another slump, as investors prepare to head for the exit doors once again.”

European FX slammed as UK consumer confidence hits record low

“The latest Gfk consumer confidence survey saw the gauge fall to a record low today, with the surge in inflation serving to damage sentiment over and above any of the recessions in the past 50-years. Unfortunately, things are unlikely to improve, with the Citi have predicted inflation will keep rising into a 15% Q1 2023 peak. Unfortunately, the collapse in European currencies does little to help alleviate these inflationary fears, with a weaker pound and euro meaning that imports become increasingly more expensive.”