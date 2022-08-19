The pound may have helped the FTSE 100 avoid the losses seen throughout Europe and the US, yet trouble lays ahead as consumer confidence hits a record low.
Collapse in the pound helps save the FTSE 100
“European equities have been hit hard today, as markets start to show signs of a potential impending bearish reversal coming into play. Fortunately for UK investors, the FTSE 100 has managed to perch itself on an island of green, with a collapse in the pound helping to avoid the seemingly inevitable drop into the surrounding red sea. The resurgence in the dollar seen this week serves to highlight the growing feeling that we are on the cusp of another slump, as investors prepare to head for the exit doors once again.”
European FX slammed as UK consumer confidence hits record low
“The latest Gfk consumer confidence survey saw the gauge fall to a record low today, with the surge in inflation serving to damage sentiment over and above any of the recessions in the past 50-years. Unfortunately, things are unlikely to improve, with the Citi have predicted inflation will keep rising into a 15% Q1 2023 peak. Unfortunately, the collapse in European currencies does little to help alleviate these inflationary fears, with a weaker pound and euro meaning that imports become increasingly more expensive.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
