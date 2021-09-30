US bond yields continued to edge higher on Wednesday with markets again fretting over the threat of higher inflation.
Fed Chair Powell’s comments were in line with last week’s policy statement.
Risk appetite was relatively steady despite underlying reservations over inflation.
The dollar posted strong gains amid buying interest on yield grounds and the US index posted 12-month highs.
EUR/USD dipped sharply to 14-month lows around 1.1600.
GBP/USD came under pressure with a slide to fresh 10-month lows near 1.3400, but Sterling recovered from intra-day lows against the Euro.
Dollar strength hurt commodity currencies before a limited retracement on Thursday.
