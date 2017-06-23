GBP/USD: buying interest easing above 1.2700

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2720

Pound's recovery extended overnight, with the GBP/USD pair reaching a 3-day high of 1.2743, early London, consolidating nearby early US session. Renewed hopes of a softer Brexit, alongside with a weaker dollar, backed the advance.UK's PM May was in Brussels on Thursday to met with the rest of the EU leaders to outline her plans over EU citizens rights living in the UK after the Brexit, welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, although with a cautious tone. There were no macroeconomic headlines coming from the UK today, but there are some pending news from the US, Markit flash June PMIs, new home sales for May and several Fed's speakers.

The early momentum eases, but the downside seems limited according to the 4 hours chart, with the price holding well above a now flat 20 SMA, and technical indicators turning modestly lower from near overbought levels. The 200 EMA, a mayor dynamic resistance, stands around 1.2790, a possible bullish target in the case of a break above the mentioned daily high.

Support levels: 1.2665 1.2635 1.2590

Resistance levels: 1.2745 1.2790 1.2830

