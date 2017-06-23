GBP/USD: buying interest easing above 1.2700
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2720
Pound's recovery extended overnight, with the GBP/USD pair reaching a 3-day high of 1.2743, early London, consolidating nearby early US session. Renewed hopes of a softer Brexit, alongside with a weaker dollar, backed the advance.UK's PM May was in Brussels on Thursday to met with the rest of the EU leaders to outline her plans over EU citizens rights living in the UK after the Brexit, welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, although with a cautious tone. There were no macroeconomic headlines coming from the UK today, but there are some pending news from the US, Markit flash June PMIs, new home sales for May and several Fed's speakers.
The early momentum eases, but the downside seems limited according to the 4 hours chart, with the price holding well above a now flat 20 SMA, and technical indicators turning modestly lower from near overbought levels. The 200 EMA, a mayor dynamic resistance, stands around 1.2790, a possible bullish target in the case of a break above the mentioned daily high.
Support levels: 1.2665 1.2635 1.2590
Resistance levels: 1.2745 1.2790 1.2830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.