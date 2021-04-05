GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3835/45.
EURGBP bottomed exactly at the next downside target & support at 8500/8490.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD meets strong resistance a little higher at 1.3860/70 today. Bulls need abreak above 1.3885 to target 1.3940/50.Holding resistance at 1.3835/45 targets 1.3820/00 with support at 1.3785/75.
EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far last week. Obviouslythis is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40.
First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1750, surging yields cap gains
EUR/USD trades better bid in early Europe, holding well above 1.1750, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. The rising Fed rate hike expectations push the US Treasury yields higher, limiting the bounce in the spot. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD: Retreats above 1.3800 amid chatters over UK’s covid passport, NI riots
GBP/USD trims early Asian gains above 1.3800 amid lacklustre trading. UK’s virus, vaccine optimism battle covid woes in Asia, Northern Ireland riots stretch for the second day. The UK completed jabbing 10% population. US services PMI data, risk catalysts will be the key amid light trading.
Gold snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery
Gold consolidates recent gains, recently bounces off intraday low. Market sentiment dwindles amid covid fears from Asian, Easter Monday holiday. US ISM Services PMI, risk news will be important for fresh impulse.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.