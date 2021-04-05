GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3835/45.

EURGBP bottomed exactly at the next downside target & support at 8500/8490.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD meets strong resistance a little higher at 1.3860/70 today. Bulls need abreak above 1.3885 to target 1.3940/50.Holding resistance at 1.3835/45 targets 1.3820/00 with support at 1.3785/75.

EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far last week. Obviouslythis is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40.

First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.

Chart

GBPUSD

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

