GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3835/45.

EURGBP bottomed exactly at the next downside target & support at 8500/8490.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD meets strong resistance a little higher at 1.3860/70 today. Bulls need abreak above 1.3885 to target 1.3940/50.Holding resistance at 1.3835/45 targets 1.3820/00 with support at 1.3785/75.

EURGBP holding the next downside target of 8500/8490 so far last week. Obviouslythis is today’s support level. A break below 8475 however risks a slide to 8450/40.

First resistance at 8565/75. Bulls need a break above 8585.

