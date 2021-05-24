The GBP/USD has formed the POC zone at the M H5 camarilla. The price is very bullish.

Bounce above the 1.4150 zones is very bullish. If we see a close above 1.4183 on intraday time frame the GBP/USD could go higher towards W H4 -1.4226 and W H5 -1.4297. At this point we can see that the price is zig-zagging to the upside and there are no signs of profit-taking. Double trend line is supportive for the up move.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

