The GBP/USD has formed the POC zone at the M H5 camarilla. The price is very bullish.
Bounce above the 1.4150 zones is very bullish. If we see a close above 1.4183 on intraday time frame the GBP/USD could go higher towards W H4 -1.4226 and W H5 -1.4297. At this point we can see that the price is zig-zagging to the upside and there are no signs of profit-taking. Double trend line is supportive for the up move.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.