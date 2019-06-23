GBP/USD Current price: 1.2743
- The Sterling benefited from the dollar's weakness, key resistance not far away.
- The BOE failed to convince the market of its hawkish stance toward rates.
The GBP/USD pair finished the week at 1.2745, not far from the top of the last four weeks' range of 1.2763. The Sterling benefited from the broad dollar's weakness, triggered by dovish comments from Fed officials and worse-than-expected data. The pair fell intraday to 1.2641, as the greenback attempted to recover some ground, while the Bank of England failed to convince investors about the need for higher rates in the UK, following a downgrade of its GDP forecasts, yet the decline was short-lived, as the market is willing to sell the greenback at better levels against any other rival. By the end of the week, the UK released Public Sector Net Borrowing, which decreased in May to £4.463B. This Monday, the Treasury Committee will present the Inflation Report Hearings in the House of Commons, which usually has a limited effect on the market's price.
The GBP/USD pair is bullish according to technical readings in the daily chart, although the momentum is limited, as indicators have entered positive ground but lost upward strength, while moving averages lack directional strength, the 20 DMA below the current level, but the 100 and 200 DMA some 200 pips above the current level. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is currently advancing through a bearish 200 SMA after advancing above the shorter MA, while technical indicators resumed their advances after correcting overbought conditions, all of which maintains the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.2710 1.2670 1.2630
Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2845
