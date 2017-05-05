GBP/USD: bullish, break through 1.2965 still needed
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2937
The GBP/USD pairs spiked up to 1.2958, its highest for the week, but was unable to surpass the multi-month high set last week at 1.2964, a critical resistance that the pair needs to break to confirm an extension of its latest bullish rally. The US employment report passed pretty much unnoticed to investors, which attention is now elsewhere, after the Fed met earlier this week and the numbers are hardly a game changer. For the Pound, Brexit talks and political woes in Europe. Despite the pair remains within familiar ranges, the technical outlook is bullish, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators turned higher, with the RSI currently around 59, and the 20 SMA gaining upward strength below the current level. A couple of FED's speakers will hit the wires during the American session, but seems unlikely their comments can trigger an u-turn in the pair.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.