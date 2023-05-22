Share:

In view of the ongoing uncertainty regarding the issue of US government debt, the dollar continues to receive support: investors are not in a hurry to buy US government bonds. Their yield has declined slightly, but still remains close to last week's 9-week high of 3.72%.

The US government is running out of time to solve the problem of raising the public debt limit. As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously stated, if the limit is not raised again or canceled altogether, the US will not be able to pay its bills.

She reiterated Sunday that June 1 remains a "hard deadline" for raising the national debt limit. "If Congress can't raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling before the Treasury runs out of money and is forced to default, there will be tough choices to make about payouts to Americans," Yellen said in media comments.

As for the GBP/USD pair, at the beginning of this month it tested a strong resistance level 1.2650 for a breakdown, but then it fell, primarily due to the strengthening of the dollar.

At the moment, the pair is trading in the zone of short-term and long-term bear markets, but above the key medium-term support levels 1.2290, 1.2240. In order to break into the zone of a long-term bull market, the price needs to rise above the key resistance level 1.2800.

Most economists believe that the final rate of the Bank of England is at the level of 5.00%. In other words, it has a lot of room to maneuver amid high inflation, the highest among advanced economies (10.1% in March year on year). It should be noted that on Wednesday (at 06:00 GMT) fresh data on inflation in the UK will be published. April figures are expected to decline, which could have a negative impact on the pound.

Support levels: 1.2410, 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2290, 1.2240.

Resistance levels: 1.2457, 1.2485, 1.2500, 1.2525, 1.2600, 1.2650, 1.2700, 1.2800.