GBP/USD: Brexit negotiations to take center stage
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3520
The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips above its Friday's close, hovering around the 1.3500 level, and with no certain directional strength. UK's Brexit minister, David Davis, is heading to Brussels to kick start the fourth round of Brexit negotiations, after PM May spoke in Florence, asking for a two-year transition period after March 2019. Headlines on the matter will likely set the tone for the Pound. In the meantime, the Pound is founding some modest support from EUR's weakness, hit by German's election outcome. The 4 hours chart maintains the neutral stance seen on the previous update, moving back and forth around a horizontal 20 SMA and with technical indicators doing the same around their mid-lines. a major support comes around 1.3450, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, also Friday's low, and the downward potential will remain limited as long as the price holds above it. To regain the upside, on the other hand, the pair would need to recover beyond the 1.3610 level, in which case the next natural target comes at 1.3653, the yearly high set this month.
Support levels: 1.3450 1.3405 1.3370
Resistance levels: 1.3560 1.3610 1.3655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.