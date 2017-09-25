GBP/USD: Brexit negotiations to take center stage

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3520

The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips above its Friday's close, hovering around the 1.3500 level, and with no certain directional strength. UK's Brexit minister, David Davis, is heading to Brussels to kick start the fourth round of Brexit negotiations, after PM May spoke in Florence, asking for a two-year transition period after March 2019. Headlines on the matter will likely set the tone for the Pound. In the meantime, the Pound is founding some modest support from EUR's weakness, hit by German's election outcome. The 4 hours chart maintains the neutral stance seen on the previous update, moving back and forth around a horizontal 20 SMA and with technical indicators doing the same around their mid-lines. a major support comes around 1.3450, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, also Friday's low, and the downward potential will remain limited as long as the price holds above it. To regain the upside, on the other hand, the pair would need to recover beyond the 1.3610 level, in which case the next natural target comes at 1.3653, the yearly high set this month.

Support levels: 1.3450 1.3405 1.3370

Resistance levels: 1.3560 1.3610 1.3655

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD