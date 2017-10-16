GBP/USD: Brexit negotiations to breakdown, unless trade talks allowed

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3258

Having spent most of the day pressuring the 1.3300 level, the GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low of 1.3246 following the release of the US NY Empire manufacturing index for October, which largely surpassed market's expectations, up to 30.2 from previous 24.4, which came out alongside with headlines indicating that Brexit negotiations are heading for a "catastrophic breakdown" unless the EU allows trade talks, according to a "person familiar with the U.K. government's position." In a quiet trading day, the Pound stands among the weakest against the greenback, pressuring now a key technical support level, as its currently around the 1.3260 level, where it has the 61.8% retracement of its latest bearish move, alongside with a bullish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. So far, technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within positive territory, but the RSI has already turned lower, anticipating some further slides ahead on additional slides below the mentioned daily low. To the upside, the 1.3300 is key as selling interest around it will likely persists unless a more Brexit-friendly headline hits the wires.

Support levels: 1.3150 1.3115 1.3070

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3335 1.3380

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD