GBP/USD breaks down on possibilities of a hung parliament

Growing concerns that the UK is heading for a hung parliament weighed heavily on the British Pound, with the GBP/USD pair diving over 250-pips from mid-1.2900s since early hours of trading on Friday. Out of 600 constituencies declared so far, the Conservatives are at 287 and Labour gains 249 suggests that Tories will not have enough seats to form government and will have to form a coalition, possibly with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

With votes still being counted, the Conservative party's underperformance could also be seen as a verdict on Brexit, which should drive PM Theresa May away from her 'hard Brexit' stance. Expectations for a change in stance over Brexit negotiations helped the pair to pare some of its steep losses and recover back to an important support break-point near 1.2770 region.

Technically, the pair has managed to rebound from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3048 recent up-swing. But with short-term indicators gradually moving towards negative territory, a decisive break below the 1.2700 handle would confirm a bearish break-down and accelerate the slide towards 100-day SMA support near 1.2620 region ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2580-75 area.

On the flip side, recovery attempts beyond the 1.2800 handle might now confront fresh supply near 1.2825-30 region, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Any further up-move should now be capped at 1.2900 handle and only a decisive move back above the said hurdle would negate any near-term bearish bias for the major.