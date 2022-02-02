GBP/USD breaks above a downside resistance line

GBP/USD has been trading in a recovery mode since Friday when it hit support at 1.3365, and yesterday, it managed to overcome the downside resistance line drawn from the high of January 14th, as well as the 1.3525 barrier, marked as resistance by the peak of January 26th. In our view, this has turned the short-term picture to positive.
We believe that the break above 1.3525 may have set the stage for advances towards the 1.3605 barrier, marked by the inside swing low of January 19th. The bulls may decide to take a break after hitting that zone, thereby allowing a short-term setback. However, as long as such a setback remains limited above the 1.3525 zones, we would see decent chances for a rebound and another test at 1.3605. If that barrier fails to stop the bulls this time around, its break may allow the bulls to climb towards the 1.3660 territory, marked by the peak of January 20th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI got closer to 70, and appears ready to move above that level, while the MACD lies above both its zero and trigger lines, pointing up as well. Both indicators detect strong upside speed and corroborate the notion for further advances in this exchange rate.
In order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a clear dip below the key support of 1.3365. The rate would already be well below the aforementioned downside line taken from the high of January 14th, while the dip below 1.3365 would confirm a forthcoming lower low. The bears could then get encouraged to dive towards the 1.3275 zones, marked by the inside swing high of December 21st, the break of which could allow extensions towards the 1.3200 barrier, marked by the low of that same day, or the 1.3173 hurdle, which acted as a floor between December 8th and 20th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
