GBP/USD: breaking higher, 1.3125 up next

Dollar's decline accelerated early US session, leading to an advance up to 1.3083 in the GBP/USD pair. There was no clear catalyst behind the recent dollar's sell-off, but solid earnings reports in the US ahead of Wall Street's opening are backing sharp gains in equities, weighing on the greenback. The UK will release its Q2 preliminary GDP figures on Wednesday, and ahead of Fed's monetary policy announcement, anticipating an interesting day for the pair, as GDP figures will have a strong saying on the next BOE's move. In the meantime, the pair holds near the mentioned daily high and en route to 1.3125, this year high posted earlier July, and with technical readings in the 4 hours chart supporting the advance, as buying interest contained declines around 1.3010, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run and where the 20 SMA currently stands, whilst technical indicators turned north within positive territory.

