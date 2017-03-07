GBP/USD: bouncing, but short term bearish risk not over

GBP/USD Current price: 1.276

The GBP/USD pair recovers after falling down to 1.2943, having surpassed Friday's low by a couple of pips before buyers jumped back in. The pair eased at the beginning of the day amid a recovery in the greenback that anyway looks corrective across the board, as the American currency remains near multi-week lows against most of its major rivals. Adding to Pound's decline was the release of the Markit manufacturing PMI for June, which came in at a 3-month low of 54.3, below previous 57.3. The bounce from the mentioned level suggests that longs are not yet ready to give up, although upcoming US data can give the greenback another boost in the short term. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is a handful of pips below a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators pared their declines near their mid-lines, and are currently trying to recover, not enough at this point, to suggest the pair has found a daily bottom. Renewed selling pressure below the mentioned low can see the downward corrective movement extending down to the 1.2870 region later today.

Support levels: 1.2945 1.2910 1.2875

Resistance levels: 1.3005 1.3045 1.3090

