GBP/USD: BOE's hands are tied by political uncertainty
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2760
The GBP/USD pair changed course after falling down o 1.2690, peaking for the day at 1.2794 following BOE's monetary policy announcement, as 3 out of 8 MPC members voted for a rate hike. It’s the largest divergence in nearly six years, and a clear sign of policymakers being concerned over the widening gap between lower salaries and higher inflation. The Central Bank decided to keep its policy unchanged, and despite the outcome of the meeting, seems unlikely the BOE will decide a move in the current political scenario, with uncertainty about PM May's leadership and the upcoming Brexit. The pair trades around 1.2760, with a moderated positive tone in the 4 hours chart, as the price has recovered above an anyway flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned north, the Momentum currently around yesterday's highs and the RSI still within neutral territory, not enough to confirm a steeper recovery. Speculation on a softer Brexit has helped the pair recovering these last few days, but as negotiations are about to begin, seems more likely that buyers will take a step aside.
Support levels: 1.2745 1.2705 1.2665
Resistance levels: 1.2815 1.2850 1.2890
