The GBP/USD is bearish. We could see a move to the POC zone and from there we might expect a fresh drop.

1.3883-1.3893 is the POC zone. There is a confluence of a SHS pattern trendline and the zone. If the strong trend persists then it will be hard to break the 1.3856 zone too. The target is 1.3800. Look for potential rejections close to 1.3856 or the POC zone. If 1.3900 stays unbroken, the bearish trend will likely continue.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

