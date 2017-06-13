GBP/USD: beware of profit taking

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2724

The GBP/USD pair recovered up to 1.2737, on rising speculation over a softer Brexit now that Theresa May's stance has been weakened by the result of the latest election. Inflation in the UK jumped to its highest in near four years in May, up 2.9% yearly basis from previous 2.7%, further above BOE's 2% target. Cost of living rising faster than wages in the UK is another headache for policy makers, although not a new one. On a positive note, factory gates' prices were in line with expectations, with input prices marginally lower in the month, but still too high. US data did little for the greenback, despite inflation at factory levels beat expectations, with the pair retreating from the mentioned high on technical reasons rather than on dollar's demand.

In the 4 hours chart, selling interest surged around a strongly bearish 20 SMA, providing a dynamic resistance around 1.2740, while technical indicators have lost their upward momentum after completing a correction up to neutral territory. Beyond the mentioned 1.2740 level, the recovery can extend up to 1.2782, the high achieved post-UK election, but profit taking around this last should cap rallies.

Support levels: 1.2660 1.2635 1.2590

Resistance levels: 1.2705 1.2740 1.2785

