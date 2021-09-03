GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD beat resistance at 1.3790/1.3810 for a buy signal.

EURGBP very choppy, but unable to beat 8600.

GBPNZD broke the August low at 1.9642 & only support this week at July low at 1.9540/20. Outlook negative.

Today’s analysis

GBPUSD beat resistance at 1.3790/1.3810 for a buy signal targeting 1.3835/40 (hit) & 1.3860/70, perhaps as far as 1.3900.

Holding above 1.3830 is positive for today. However below 1.3820 risks a slide to support at 1.3790/80.

EURGBP holding above 8600 is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70. First support at 8570/60. Second support at 8545/35.

GBPNZD holding below 1.9540/20 was a sell signal initially targeting 1.9470 & support at 1.9410/00. A big profit on any shorts!! We bottomed exactly at the support. Longs need stops below 1.9370.

Longs at 1.9410/00 target 1.9470/80, perhaps as far as 1.9520/30.

Chart