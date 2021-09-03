GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD beat resistance at 1.3790/1.3810 for a buy signal.
EURGBP very choppy, but unable to beat 8600.
GBPNZD broke the August low at 1.9642 & only support this week at July low at 1.9540/20. Outlook negative.
Today’s analysis
GBPUSD beat resistance at 1.3790/1.3810 for a buy signal targeting 1.3835/40 (hit) & 1.3860/70, perhaps as far as 1.3900.
Holding above 1.3830 is positive for today. However below 1.3820 risks a slide to support at 1.3790/80.
EURGBP holding above 8600 is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70. First support at 8570/60. Second support at 8545/35.
GBPNZD holding below 1.9540/20 was a sell signal initially targeting 1.9470 & support at 1.9410/00. A big profit on any shorts!! We bottomed exactly at the support. Longs need stops below 1.9370.
Longs at 1.9410/00 target 1.9470/80, perhaps as far as 1.9520/30.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
