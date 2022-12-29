Three weeks ago, we talked about the GBPUSD pair, according to which a global corrective trend is forming – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, as part of which the market builds the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It is possible that a bearish trend is currently developing in the primary wave Ⓩ, which may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y). The formation of the intervening wave (X) has recently ended. The last sub-wave (Y) is likely to take the form of a double zigzag W-X-Y.
The end of the first actionary wave W is expected at a minimum of 1.095.
Alternatively, it is assumed that the cycle wave z could be fully completed in the form of a primary triple zigzag.
Thus, we see that since the end of September, bulls have started to move the price up in a new trend.
Perhaps we are seeing the formation of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, where the first four parts are already formed.
In the last section of the chart, the final actionary wave Ⓩ is formed. Most likely, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ, and will end near the level of 1.283.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar
The AUD/USD pair has sensed a minor correction in the early Tokyo session after a perpendicular recovery from 0.6720. The Aussie asset is likely to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically.
USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00
The USD/JPY advancement was capped around the confluence of the 20 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, opening the door for further losses. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.90
Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,815, even with less momentum strength, as traders brace for the final trading day of 2022 on early Friday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.