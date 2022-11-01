The structure of the GBPUSD currency suggests the formation of a global corrective trend – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z. On the 1H timeframe, we see the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree.
The wave z most likely takes the form of a primary triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Perhaps at the beginning of August of this year, the bullish price movement ended within the small primary intervening wave Ⓧ, it took the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
After that, the bearish trend continued to develop in the primary wave Ⓩ, which can complete its intermediate double zigzag pattern (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1.030.
At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at the 100% Fibonacci extension of previous actionary wave Ⓨ.
In the second variant, it is assumed that the cycle wave z could be fully completed, it has the form of a primary triple zigzag, as assumed above.
Thus, in the last section of the chart, we see that the bulls have started to move the price into a new trend.
Perhaps the formation of the primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ occurs, where the first two parts have already been formed. The last zigzag wave Ⓨ, consisting of intermediate sub-waves (A)-(B)-(C), is currently under development.
The end of the intermediate impulse wave (C) is possible near the maximum of 1.227, which was marked by the sub-wave (X).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.