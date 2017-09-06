GBP/USD: bearish momentum expected below 1.2705
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2746
The GBP/USD pair trades roughly 100 pips above the low achieved at 1.2664, but under strong selling pressure, as a reaction to UK election's outcome. PM May failed to get the needed support to deal with the EU, losing seats in the Common House and falling short of the majority needed. May addressed briefly to the press outside Downing Street, and said that she will form a government to guide the UK through the Brexit talks. Data coming from the UK earlier today was discouraging, albeit had little effect on the pair in the short term, as attention remains in upcoming political woes. The pair has been rejected twice from the 1.2780 region after reaching the mentioned low, and while uncertainty is keeping the pair range bound, the risk is towards the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the price is far below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme oversold readings, supporting a new leg lower, on a break below 1.2705, February's high and the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2705 1.2665 1.2620
Resistance levels: 1.2780 1.2810 1.2840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.