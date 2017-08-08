GBP/USD: bearish breakout around the corner

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3027

The GBP/USD pair attempted a recovery at the beginning of the day, but was unable to surpass its Monday high of 1.3058 and turned back lower after London's opening, holding a handful of pips above its recent lows near the 1.3000 threshold. No big news came for the UK this Tuesday, and the US calendar is also lacking headlines interesting enough to move the market, with investors eyeing more relevant data to be released by the end of the week. In the meantime, the risk remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price keeps pressuring its 200 EMA, while holding below a strongly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart turned modestly lower within negative territory, with the absence of volume limiting the downward strength, but favoring a bearish extension anyway. The pair has a strong static support at 1.2965, a probable bearish target on a break below 1.3000.

Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3135

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD