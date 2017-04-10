GBP/USD: bearish as long as below 1.3340

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3259

The Pound is in a consolidative phase against the greenback pretty much since early Tuesday, when it bottomed at 1.3221. Attempts to recover ground afterwards stalled short of the 1.3300 level, despite UK data released today was mostly encouraging, as the Markit services PMI came in better-than-expected for September, up to 53.6 from previous 53.2. Still the number is not enough to offset concerns triggered earlier this week by discouraging numbers coming from the manufacturing and the construction sectors. Anyway, little goes on across the FX board, maybe ahead of ECB's Draghi and Fed's Yellen speeches later today, but most likely, ahead of Friday's US NFP report which will likely be a make it or break it for recent dollar's strength, as better-than-expected numbers may revive greenback's demand. In the meantime, the pair retains its neutral-to-bearish stance as in the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative territory, unable to pick up and in fact aiming to turn south. The risk remains towards the downside as long as rallies remain below 1.3340, a major Fibonacci resistance, with a break below 1.3220, probably resulting in a bearish extension towards 1.3146, September 14th low.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3185 1.3145

Resistance levels: 1.3295 1.3340 1.3380

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD