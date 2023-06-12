Share:

A very interesting working week for market participants and intense trading week has begun.

Tomorrow at 12:30 (GMT), fresh inflation indicators will arrive from the United States, which, in turn, may significantly affect market expectations regarding the prospects for the Fed's monetary policy. The meeting of the US Central Bank on this issue will also begin tomorrow, and will end on Wednesday with the publication at 18:00 (GMT) of the interest rate decision. So far, market participants and economists are inclined to believe that the Fed's leaders will keep the interest rate at 5.25%.

Today's trading day, the main dollar currency pairs will most likely spend in ranges. However, volatility may increase in the GBP/USD pair tomorrow morning, when at 06:00 (GMT) the UK National Statistics Office will present a report including data on average earnings for the last 3 months (with and without bonuses), as well as data on unemployment in the UK, also for the period of the last 3 months.

Despite some growth, unemployment in the country remains at minimum multi-month lows. At the same time, the wages of Britons continue to grow. All these are positive factors for the pound, which, against the background of high inflation, allow the Bank of England to continue to adhere to a tight monetary policy.

As recent data showed, annual consumer inflation in the UK fell in April to 8.7% (from 10,1%, 10,4%, 10,1%, 10,5%, 10,7% in previous months). Despite the decline, this is still a very high level of inflation compared to the target of 2%, despite the fact that the base CPI increased in April from 6.2% to 6.8% (food prices increased by 19.0% in April), and the Bank of England revised its inflation forecasts upward.

This means that at the meeting on June 21, the heads of the British Central Bank may again raise the interest rate by another 0.25%.

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is trading in the zone of short- and medium-term bull markets, above the key medium-term support levels of 1.2315, 1.2270, demonstrating a tendency to further growth. However, only a breakthrough of the key long-term resistance level of 1.2800 will bring GBP/USD into the long-term bull market zone

Support levels: 1.2525, 1.2500, 1.2481, 1.2451, 1.2430, 1.2400, 1.2315, 1.2300, 1.2270.

Resistance levels: 1.2600, 1.2650, 1.2700, 1.2800.