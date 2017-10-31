GBP/USD: at fresh weekly highs, next hurdle of selling interest at 1.3270/80
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3244
- Hopes for a BOE rate hike keep the Pound on demand.
- Short-term bullish, but 1.3336 monthly high to cap rallies.
The GBP/USD pair broke higher ahead of the US opening after trading in a well-limited range all through the previous sessions, extending its weekly advance up to 1.3256. There was no particular catalyst for the latest advance, but persistent Pound's strength ahead of a probable rate hike from the BOE this Thursday. The Central Bank is expected to reverse its post-Brexit cut, rising rates by 25 bps, although no more changes to the monetary policy are expected. The pair is now short-term bullish, facing the next hurdle of selling interest around 1.3270/80, the 23.6% retracement of the early October rally, and where it topped last week. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above all of its moving averages that anyway remain flat, while technical indicators head north near overbought readings, supporting a new leg higher on a break above the mentioned resistance, towards the monthly high of 1.3336.
Support levels: 1.3220 1.3180 1.3145
Resistance levels: 1.3270 1.3300 1.3335
