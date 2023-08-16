Coach shows a potential Head and Shoulder formation in Cable. He features a Trend Break in SPX and what message USDCNH is signaling.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0900 in the early American session on Wednesday. Following the upbeat Housing Starts data, the US Dollar holds its ground and limit's the pair's upside. Federal Reserve will release July meeting minutes later in the day.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 following earlier rally
After rising to a fresh six-day high near 1.2770 following the UK inflation data earlier in the day, GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.2750. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar find demand as investors await FOMC Minutes.
Gold declines toward $1,900 as US yields rebound
Gold price recovered toward $1,910 in the European session on Wednesday but lost its traction. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose above 4.2% and erased daily losses, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot ahead of FOMC July minutes.
Ripple gears up to hand US SEC a crushing defeat despite regulator's appeal in court, on one condition
Payment giant Ripple is likely to land a complete win against the US financial regulator in its lawsuit. While Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, his statement supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Markets rise on Target earnings results
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing cautiously in Wednesday’s premarket after major retailer TGT strongly reversed its recent quarterly reports by this time offering up a 27% consensus beat on the bottom line.