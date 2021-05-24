Risk currencies move to the downside while GBP looks to break a Wedge pattern. Other single currencies look mid-range with breakout levels needed to confirm a bias.
GBPUSD – Wedge formation and/or a bearish Head and Shoulders offers a downside bias.
GBPNZD – Offers a completed bearish Butterfly pattern.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.