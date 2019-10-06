GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2691
The British Pound was among the worst performers on Monday, falling against the greenback to the 1.2650 area at one point, following a batch of UK disappointing data. According to the official releases, economic growth contracted monthly basis in April by 0.4% as per the latest GDP estimate Industrial Production in the same month decreased by 1.0% vs. an expected 0.4% advance, while Manufacturing Production declined by 0.8% against the 1.3% market's forecast. In the meantime, the Tory leadership contest begun with candidate Boris Johnson putting on the table a tax cut. Candidates nomination ended Monday, and voting within the Party will start Thursday, with the less voted candidate being automatically removed from the list along with those that get 16 or fewer votes. Next Tuesday, Tory Pms will have a second ballot, and again, the one that gets the fewer votes will be automatically removed, alongside with those that have 32 or fewer votes.
Technical indicators in 4-hour and daily charts are entering negative territory, while GBP/USD trades just below the 100-day SMA at the 1.2690 area, with short term support seen at 1.2650 and 1.2560. A break here would increase the bearish pressure and open the way to the 2019 low at 1.2422. On the opposite direction, a break above 1.2760 is needed to ease the negative perspective, with 1.2830 (200-SMA in 4H) in sight.
Support levels: 1.2650 1.2610 1.2560
Resistance levels: 1.2760 1.2800 1.2830
