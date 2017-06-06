GBP/USD analysis: weighed by election jitters
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2882
The GBP/USD pair retreated from a fresh weekly high of 1.2949 achieved early Asia to end the day in the red and in the 1.2880 region, flat for the week. Poll's headlines kept leading the way for Pound, with the latest showing that the Labour party keeps closing the gap on Conservatives, these lasts barely 1 point ahead on intention vote. Also, a YouGov opinion model showed that May's Conservative party is likely to fall 22 seats short of majority in the upcoming June 8th election, all of which weighs on Pound. If the slide is contained, is just because dollar's broad weakness. From a technical point of view, intraday readings favor the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has settled below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are crossing their mid-lines, entering negative territory. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2840, a magnet level for these past two weeks, while a break below 1.2800 is required to confirm a new leg lower that can extend down to the 1.2750/60 price zone.
Support levels: 1.2840 1.2800 1.2760
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.3000
