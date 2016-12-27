GBP/USD analysis: weighed by Brexit fears
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2257
The GBP/USD pair traded marginally lower this Tuesday, with UK banks closed amid the Christmas public holiday, moved from Sunday to Tuesday due to the Boxing Day bank holiday taking place as usual on Monday 26th. That left the macroeconomic calendar empty since the release of Q3 GDP revision last Friday. For this Wednesday, the only piece of relevant data will be November Mortgage Approvals. The pair remains sideway, although pressured lower by renewed fears over a hard landing once Theresa May pulls the Brexit trigger, and while trading activity is likely to remain subdued for the rest of the week, chances of an upward correction are scarce. The line in the sand for the ongoing downward trend comes at 1.2330 a major static resistance now. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, despite lacking directional strength, maintain the risk towards the downside, given that the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current level, whilst technical indicators have corrected higher, but remain within negative territory. Below 1.2228, the risk of a steeper decline increases, as the level stands for the monthly low.
Support levels: 1.2228 1.2200 1.2170
Resistance levels: 1.2300 1.2330 1.2385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.