GBP/USD analysis: weighed by Brexit fears

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2257

The GBP/USD pair traded marginally lower this Tuesday, with UK banks closed amid the Christmas public holiday, moved from Sunday to Tuesday due to the Boxing Day bank holiday taking place as usual on Monday 26th. That left the macroeconomic calendar empty since the release of Q3 GDP revision last Friday. For this Wednesday, the only piece of relevant data will be November Mortgage Approvals. The pair remains sideway, although pressured lower by renewed fears over a hard landing once Theresa May pulls the Brexit trigger, and while trading activity is likely to remain subdued for the rest of the week, chances of an upward correction are scarce. The line in the sand for the ongoing downward trend comes at 1.2330 a major static resistance now. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, despite lacking directional strength, maintain the risk towards the downside, given that the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current level, whilst technical indicators have corrected higher, but remain within negative territory. Below 1.2228, the risk of a steeper decline increases, as the level stands for the monthly low.

Support levels: 1.2228 1.2200 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2300 1.2330 1.2385

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD