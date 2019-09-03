GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2085

UK Parliament rushing to pass a bill to prevent a hard Brexit in October.

PM Boris Johnson menaced to call for elections if rebel Tories continue opposing his plans.

GBP/USD could extend its recovery if it manages to regain 1.2140.

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.1957 its lowest since October 2016, only to recover roughly 150 pips and settle in the 1.2080 price zone. The Sterling is all about the arm wrestling between UK PM Johnson and the Parliament these days. The UK PM has clearly indicated that he will take the kingdom out of the Union as planned on October 31, whether or not there’s a new Withdrawal Deal. He decided to suspend the Parliament, to prevent MPs from halting a hard-Brexit. But MPs have a couple of days to pass a law to do so. The pair surged after John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, has confirmed that an application for an emergency Brexit debate has been tabled. Meanwhile, PM Johnson stated that he would seek an early election, should rebel Tories continue to opposing to an exit on October 31, adding that he won’t ask Brussels for an extension, even if the Parliament forces him to do so. The Parliament is debating a possible extension and will vote on the matter during Asian trading hours. Dollar’s weakness post ISM release helped the pair remain afloat at the end of the day. Worth noting, the UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 45.0 in August.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is hovering just below the 1.2100 level, and the 4 hours chart shows that the recovery stalled below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from extremely oversold readings but lost strength upward within negative levels, all of which suggest that the latest recovery was mostly corrective. The pair would likely react sharply to Brexit-related headlines, with a break above 1.2140 now required to confirm a technical extension toward 1.2200.

Support levels: 1.2065 1.2010 1.1960

Resistance levels: 1.2140 1.2190 1.2230