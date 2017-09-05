GBP/USD analysis: waiting for the BOE for fresh clues

The GBP/USD pair closed the day flat around 1.2940, recovering from a fresh weekly low set at 1.2903 early London. There were no big news coming from the UK, although at the beginning of the day, the BRC report showed that retail sales jumped by 5.6% in April when compared to a year earlier, reverting the soft figures seen in the previous month. Investors are waiting for the upcoming BOE meeting, before making decisions on the pair. The Central Bank is expected to revise its inflation and growth forecasts, but also to maintain rates unchanged. Attention will therefore focus on how policy makers vote, as on the previous meeting 1 member voted for a hike. The technical picture is neutral-to-bearish, as despite bouncing from the mentioned low, the pair was unable to regain ground above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned lower, but remain within neutral territory. Furthermore, the pair posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, another sign of fading buying interest.

