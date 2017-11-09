GBP/USD analysis: waiting for Brexit bill vote

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3176

The GBP/USD closes the day marginally lower after a failed attempt to surpass Friday's high of 1.3223 early London, as dollar's recovery extended all through the day. The greenback benefited from improved risk sentiment, and a scarce macroeconomic calendar, but the Pound was among the best performers, holding on to gains ahead of the UK's Parliament key Brexit vote. Policymakers will have to decide over the EU withdrawal bill by the end of the day, but given that the government has secured a deal to get the majority in the Commons House, seems there won't be big surprises at this stage. This Tuesday, attention will center on UK's August CPI and PPI data, more relevant ahead of Thursday ECB's meeting. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is holding above a still bullish 20 SMA, but also that technical indicators have retreated from overbought territory, with the Momentum nearing its 100 level, and the RSI currently at 61, suggesting the decline could extend further, but as corrective. Beyond the mentioned Friday's high, the next big hurdle comes at 1.3266, August monthly high, with a break above this last probably triggering stops and fueling the advance.

Support levels: 1.3180 1.3130 1.3090

Resistance levels: 1.3225 1.3265 1.3300

