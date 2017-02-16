GBP/USD analysis: waiting for a new trigger
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2476
The Pound benefited from broad dollar's weakness, resulting in the GBP/USD pair rallying up to 1.2518, but once again, the pair was rejected from the critical resistance area around 1.2530/40, to close marginally higher around 1.2480. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, but the kingdom will release its January retail sales figures this Friday, expected to have risen by 0.9% in the month from a previous decline of 1.9%. Despite some wild swings, the pair has closed pretty much flat for a second consecutive day, indicating that investors are not sure on where to go next, after latest data coming from the UK proved less resilient to Brexit woes. Another negative reading will likely dent sentiment towards the Pound, although as long as the price remains above 1.2330/50, the downward potential will remain limited. Technical readings in the 4 hours char maintain the neutral stance seen on previous updates, with the price hovering around flats 20 SMA and 200 EMA, the Momentum indicator holding directionless around its 100 level and the RSI now turning south around 48.
Support levels: 1.2430 1.2380 1.2345
Resistance levels: 1.2500 1.2535 1.2585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.