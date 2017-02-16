GBP/USD analysis: waiting for a new trigger

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2476

The Pound benefited from broad dollar's weakness, resulting in the GBP/USD pair rallying up to 1.2518, but once again, the pair was rejected from the critical resistance area around 1.2530/40, to close marginally higher around 1.2480. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, but the kingdom will release its January retail sales figures this Friday, expected to have risen by 0.9% in the month from a previous decline of 1.9%. Despite some wild swings, the pair has closed pretty much flat for a second consecutive day, indicating that investors are not sure on where to go next, after latest data coming from the UK proved less resilient to Brexit woes. Another negative reading will likely dent sentiment towards the Pound, although as long as the price remains above 1.2330/50, the downward potential will remain limited. Technical readings in the 4 hours char maintain the neutral stance seen on previous updates, with the price hovering around flats 20 SMA and 200 EMA, the Momentum indicator holding directionless around its 100 level and the RSI now turning south around 48.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2380 1.2345

Resistance levels: 1.2500 1.2535 1.2585

