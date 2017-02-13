GBP/USD analysis: wait-and-see ahead of wholesale and retail inflation data

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2502

The GBP/USD pair closed the day marginally higher around the 1.2500 level, with Pound's bulls offsetting moderate dollar's demand. Investors are waiting for the upcoming releases in the UK this week, with the kingdom set to publish its wholesale and retail inflation figures for January this Tuesday, generally expected above December final readings, and employment numbers next Wednesday. Focus will be on inflation, as a faster-than-expected pace of price growth, may force the BOE to revert its latest decision to cut rates to record lows, pushing the Pound higher as speculative interest rushes to price in the possible Central Bank's move. From a technical point of view, the pair met selling interest around the 23.6% retracement of the January/February rally this at 1.2535, the level to surpass to consider a more constructive outlook. In the 4 hours chart, the price is stuck around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines, reflecting the current investors' wait-and-see stance. Short term buying interest is aligned between 1.2470 and 1.2480, with a break below it probably resulting on a test of 1.2430, the next Fibonacci support.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2430 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2535 1.2585 1.2620

