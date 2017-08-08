GBP/USD analysis: vulnerable Pound set to fall further

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2980

The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2952, as a bout of dollar's buying affected the most a weakened Pound, further extending after the pair broke the critical 1.3000 support. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, but the Sterling became vulnerable by the end of last week, when the BOE decided to remain on-hold, and somehow suggested that a rate hike for this year is out of the table. Adding to the bearish case of the British currency is the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, with negotiations being slow and painful, and with no signs of progress. From a technical point of view, the pair has scope to fall further as long as it holds now below the mentioned psychological level, and as long as news coming from the US don't result disappointing. In the 4 hours chart, the price settled below its 200 EMA for the first time in almost a month, while the 20 SMA accelerated its decline above the current level, now reinforcing the static resistance area around 1.3060. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have managed to bounce from oversold readings, rather reflecting the late recovery than suggesting downward exhaustion, still holding within negative territory, limiting therefore chances of a recovery.

Support levels: 1.2965 1.2920 1.2880

Resistance levels: 1.3005 1.3030 1.3060

