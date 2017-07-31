GBP/USD analysis: USD weakness leads the way higher

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3181

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3199, its highest since September last year, ending the day a few pips below the level, on the back of persistent dollar's weakness. In the UK, mortgage approvals were the lowest in nine months in June according to official money figures, with 64,684 approvals in June, down from 65,109 in May. Consumer credit growth fell modestly, with the annual rate of growth at 10% from 10.4% in the previous month. The report also showed that non-mortgage lending to consumers dropped from £1.8 billion in May to £1.5 billion in the same month. The Markit manufacturing PMI for July in the kingdom to be released this Tuesday is expected at 54.3, although the most relevant event for the week will be the BOE's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which will bring fresh economic outlooks. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the bullish tone persists ahead of the Asia opening, with the price holding above a bullish 20 SMA and the Momentum indicator heading north above its 100 level, whilst the RSI consolidates around 66, rather reflecting the low volume at this time of the day than suggesting upward exhaustion.

Support levels: 1.3100 1.3060 1.3020

Resistance levels: 1.3160 1.3200 1.3250

