Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 heading into the early European morning. The US Dollar is picking up safe-haven bids on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors cautious. The pair looks to EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD flirts with daily low around 1.2700 mark, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength. Bets for a 25 bps Fed rate hike in July and economic woes lend support to the buck. Investors now keenly await the FOMC minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold: Will Fed Minutes help validate bullish wedge for XAU/USD?
Gold price is consolidating a minor uptick to week highs of $1,931 seen on Tuesday, as bulls and bears remain in a tug-of-war early Wednesday. Gold price is bracing for a return of the United States traders after an extended Independence Day holiday, awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) June policy meeting.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.