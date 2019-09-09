GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2345

The UK economy remains resilient to Brexit turmoil.

UK employment figures taking center stage this Tuesday.

GBP/USD to resume its advance once beyond the 1.2380 price zone.

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh six-week high of 1.2384, trading not far below this last by the end of the US session. The rally was supported by upbeat UK data released early London, coupled with decreasing odds for a hard-Brexit. Industrial Production in the UK was up by 0.1% in July, while Manufacturing Production rose by 0.3% in the same period, surpassing the market’s forecast. The Goods Trade Balance for the same month posted a smaller-than-expected deficit of £ 9.140B, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product posted a 0.3% advance.

In the Brexit front, the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced he will resign. Bercow said that he will resign immediately if the UK votes for an election, but else, he will remain until October 31. The UK Parliament will try to approve the bill that blocks a no-deal Brexit later today, in its last day before the prorogation. MPs are expected to reject again government call for a general election. The UK will release its latest employment estimates this Wednesday, with average earnings seen in-line with the previous readings and the ILO unemployment rate stable at 3.9% in the three months to July.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD is stable around 1.2350, maintaining its bullish potential, as, in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA continues advancing firmly below the current level and far above the larger ones, while the RSI consolidates near overbought levels. The Momentum indicator retreats as the price is unable to reach higher highs, but given that it’s anyway posting higher lows, the downward potential seems limited. Mid-July, the pair bottomed at 1.2381, while as said, Monday’s high comes at 1.2384. The bullish run may resume once beyond this price zone.

Support levels: 1.2310 1.2265 1.2230

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2440 1.2470