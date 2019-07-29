GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2221

USD underpinned by hopes for a “preventive” Federal Reserve rate cut.

Sterling collapsed amid Brexit chaos and mounting concerns of a no-deal exit.

GBP/USD extremely oversold in the short-term, but with little chances of changing course.

The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.2211, a level that was last seen in March 2017, as the Pound collapsed on weekend news, indicating that the new UK government is steepening up measures to deal with a possible no-deal Brexit. Adding fuel to the fire, PM Boris Johnson said that there won’t be face-to-face talks with EU leaders until they agree to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement. But he also contradicted his team, as he said that he assumed was that the UK can get a deal against Michael Dove’s comment from the weekend, who said that the government must operate on the assumption that there won’t be an agreement. The UK released money data for June, which was generally encouraging, as Mortgage Approvals increased to 66.440K beating expectations, while Consumer Credit increased to £1.046B. Nevertheless, mounting fears for a tough Brexit overshadowed it all. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low, with an intraday spike rejected by sellers at 1.2270, now the immediate resistance. Given that the pair has lost over 150 pips daily basis, the 4 hours chart indicates extreme oversold conditions. Nevertheless, technical indicators maintain their sharp downward slopes, with the RSI currently at 18. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair has collapsed below all of its moving averages, with the closest one being the 20 SMA, over 200 pips above the current level. The pair could correct the extreme conditions, yet has little chances of changing bias in the current scenario, with Brexit hurting the Pound and the USD underpinned by hopes for a “preventive” Federal Reserve rate cut.

Support levels: 1.2210 1.2180 1.2150

Resistance levels: 1.2240 1.2275 1.2310