GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2292
- Brexit to take place on October 31 with or without a deal according to FM Javid.
- UK Q2 GDP improved to 1.3% when compared to a year earlier but failed to impress.
- GBP/USD trapped between Fibonacci levels, risk skewed to the downside in the short-term.
The GBP/USD pair has spent the day struggling around the 1.2300 figure, in what was a dull start to the week with persistent Brexit-related tensions keeping the upside in check. The Sterling Pound posted a short-lived intraday advance and hit 1.2345, as UK data was generally encouraging. According to the official release, the kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product improved to 1.3% YoY in the second quarter of the year, while Total Business Investment in the same period falling by less than anticipated. The pair retreated from the mentioned high, which is also a relevant Fibonacci resistance, amid broad dollar’s strength and headlines indicating that the UK FM Sajid Javid would tell lawmakers that the UK is leaving the EU by October 31st whether there’s a deal or not. Markit will release this Tuesday the September Manufacturing PMI, seen falling to 47.0 from the previous 47.4.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD is trading marginally lower daily basis, trading a handful of pips below the mentioned 1.2300 level. The daily high coincides with the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance, with the pair trading below it but above the 50% retracement at 1.2270 since last Thursday. In the short-term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the pair has been unable to recover above a bearish 20 SMA, which continues falling below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head lower within negative levels, while the price struggles with the 200 SMA, having held above this last since early September. The pair could accelerate its decline toward the 1.2190/1.2210 region, particularly if Brexit uncertainty persists.
Support levels: 1.2270 1.2225 1.2190
Resistance levels: 1.2345 1.2390 1.2430
