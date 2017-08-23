GBP/USD analysis: uncertainty weighs, lower lows ahead

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2797

The Pound extended its decline down to 1.2779 against the greenback, its lowest since late June, hit by EUR's strength which led the EUR/GBP cross to the highest since 2009. There was no news coming from the UK, with the kingdom releasing a review of its Q2 GDP estimate, expected unchanged at 0.3%. A reading in-line with expectations will hardly affect the pair. Pound recent weakness is to blame on the BOE, and its on-hold stance when it comes to rates. Additional, a new round of Brexit negotiations will start next week, but as it happened on the previous ones, no progress is expected given the opposite positions of both parts that can't seem to find a common point to begin with. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has fallen further below a bearish 20 SMA, that the Momentum indicator heads south within negative territory, and that the RSI consolidates around 31, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside, favoring an approach to the 1.2700/20 region, where the pair presents multiple daily highs and lows from earlier this year.

Support levels: 1.2780 1.275 1.2710

Resistance levels: 1.2845 1.2885 1.2920

