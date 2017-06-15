GBP/USD analysis: uncertainty becoming clear in charts

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2754

The GBP/USD closed pretty much unchanged for a second consecutive day in the 1.2750 region, after some wild intraday swings. The Pound fell early Europe, following the release of softer-than-expected Retail Sales figures, down by 1.2% in May, following a revised gain of 2.5% in April. The YoY reading posted a 0.9% advance, below the 1.7% expected and a previously revised 4.2%. Core sales, excluding volatile energy prices, also came well below expected. The pair bottomed at 1.2690 with the news, but jumped around 100 pips afterwards, following BOE's meeting outcome, as despite the Central Bank maintained the status quo, three out of eight MPC members voted for a hike, the largest divergence in nearly six years. Investors rushed to take profits out of the table after realizing that a rate move seems unlikely in the current uncertain political scenario, weighed additional by dollar's demand. Technically, the pair maintains a neutral stance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator turned south right above its 100 level while the RSI indicator turned flat around its 50 level. Investors will likely remain side-lined ahead of Brexit negotiations, set to start next Monday.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2635

Resistance levels: 1.2780 1.2830 1.2870

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD