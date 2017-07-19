GBP/USD analysis: UK Retail Sales and Brexit talks take center stage

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3031

The GBP/USD pair closed the day unchanged around 1.3030, having consolidated above the 1.3000 mark but unable to recover beyond 1.3050 daily basis. There were no macroeconomic news coming from the UK and US ones were ignored, but things could become more interesting this Thursday, as the kingdom will release June retail sales, expected much better than those of May, while Brexit minister David Davis will head to Brussels for another round of Brexit talks. For the pair is the battle of the "less weak," as speculative interest is dumping the greenback on local political jitters and fears the Fed will have to slow its tightening pace, while for the Pound, reduced chances of a BOE's hike and Brexit uncertainty weigh. From a technical point of view, the intraday picture is neutral-to-bearish, as the pair developed below its 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator remains horizontal, right below its mid-line, whilst the RSI indicator heads marginally lower within neutral territory.

Support levels: 1.3000 1.2965 1.2920

Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3130

