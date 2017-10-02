GBP/USD analysis: UK resilient data keeping downside limited

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2481

The GBP/USD pair closed the week flat a few pips below the 1.2500 threshold, hit by dollar's strength by the end of the week and in spite of strong UK data. Industrial and manufacturing production more than doubled expectations in December, with the first up 1.1% and the second 2.1% when compared to the previous month. The year-on-year figures came in at 4.3% and 4.0% respectively, while previous month's reading were revised higher. Also, the goods trade balance for the same month showed a deficit of £-10.89B, better than the expected £-11.500B or previous £-11.55B, whilst the NIESR GDP estimate for the three months to January came in at 0.7%, beating expectations and above previous. Adding strong macroeconomic figures to the Brexit bill passing smooth through the Parliament, seems Pound's declines are set to be limited. Technically, the daily chart shows that the pair is right below a bullish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators head modestly lower within neutral territory. The chart also shows that the pair bounced strongly from the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2430 a key support for the upcoming days. In the 4 hours chart, the price is trading below horizontal moving averages, with the 200 EMA a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci support, while technical indicators are also standing within neutral readings, with a modest bearish potential.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2430 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2535 1.2585 1.2620

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD