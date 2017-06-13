GBP/USD analysis: UK employment data won't neutralize political woes lead

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2747

The Sterling recovered nicely this Tuesday, following an advance in UK's inflation ahead of BOE's meeting later this week, although chances that the Central Bank will hike rates on this figures are quite null. UK CPI rose to 2.9% in May surpassing consensus of 2.7%. The producer price index, which measures prices at factory gates, remained unchanged at 3.6% YoY, while when compared to April, surged by 0.1%, less than expected. The UK will release its latest employment figures this Wednesday, with the market expecting a decrease in unemployment claims to 10.0K from previous 19.4K and the unemployment rate seen unchanged at 4.6%. Wages, which are forecasted to remain on hold, will be in the eye of the storm after latest inflation readings, as it they match expectations will be bad news for the Pound long term, as the widening gap between both will dent consumption further. From a technical point of view, the upward corrective movement seems to have come to a halt, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators were unable to present a clear follow-through beyond their mid-lines. In the same chart, the price is a handful of pips above a bearish 20 SMA, but below the post-election high at 1.2780, now the level to surpass to see the ongoing recovery extending.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2635

Resistance levels: 1.2780 1.2830 1.2870

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD